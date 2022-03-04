Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 1-4:
Brandon Drakus, 32, 1247 South 8th St., Fernandina Beach, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kaleb Wheeler, 28, 6135 Woodville Highway, Tallahassee, grand theft of motor vehicle, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm.
William Black, 49, 5105 Bayhead Road, Youngstown, felony petit theft, resisting merchant.
Amanda Clark, 36, 7935 McKeown Road, failure to appear.
Dustin Freund, 34, 7152 Highway 90, Grand Ridge, battery by strangulation—domestic violence, resisting an officer without violence.
Dominique Reading, 34, 2712 Sherwood Drive, Bonifay, violation of conditional release.
Demetric Claiborne, 26, 3207 Gainer Road, Chipley, aggravated stalking.
Marisely Adan, 40, 2644 St. Andrews St., Cottondale, violation of state probation, giving false name, resisting officer without violence.
DeMartha Speights, 26, 2920 Harrison St., Marianna, aggravated battery with deadly weapon.
Nathan Williams, 31, 2654 Rowell Road, Cottondale, hold for Washington County.
Mark Douglas, 39, 12501 Beverly Jeffries Highway, Citronelle, AL, failure to appear (violation of state probation).
Clay Alday, 34, 4523 Cook Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release (domestic violence).
Kip Berman, 59, 5962 Alliance Road, Marianna, 59, possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery on person 65 or older.
Charles Chaney, 43, 6753 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, failure to report change of address—sex offender requirement, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to report change in employment status—sex offender requirement, hold for Holmes County (sexual assault).
Shawn Greek, 57, 61 North Cabana Ave., Ft.Myers, grand theft of motor vehicle.
James Chase, 61, 4878 Highway 71, Greenwood, petit theft.
Bruce Harrison, 71, 2617 Gardenview Road, Alford, driving under the influence and property damage.
Robbie Howard, 39, 4932 Cliff St., Graceville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Hallie Crutchfield, 22, 3707 East 8th St., Panama City, failure to appear (trespass).
Horace Bennett, 72, 2765 Waterberry Lane, Grand Ridge, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Allen Newsom, 59, 22893 NW Pine Lane Road, Fountain, attempt to steal over $100 but less than $750.
JAIL POPULATION: 228