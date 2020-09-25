 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 23-25:

James McClain, 24, 5323 Alliance Road, Marianna, battery (domestic violence), fugitive from justice (Decatur County, GA).

Lazandra Johnson, 38, 2925 Albert St. (Apt. B), Marianna, violation of state probation.

Billy Joe Smith, 50, 1546 County Road 173, Bonifay, hold for Holmes County.

Denoris Speights, 22, 210 Ivan Avenue South, Lehigh Acres, violation of state probation.

Terry Williams III, 28, 5954 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, hold for Calhoun County.

Ishmeal Grant, 34, 6417 Durham Road, Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.

Christopher Williams, 30, 360 S Oak Road, Chattahoochee, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Winston Goodson, 42, 2626A Springhill Road, Tallahassee, false name to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Bay County.

JAIL POPULATION: 207

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
