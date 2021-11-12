Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 10-12:
Jamal McGriff, 29, 5560 Bevis Road, Bascom, violation of state probation.
Amber Hawkins, 30, 507 Briarwood (Apt. 7C), Enterprise, AL, failure to appear (petit theft).
Harvey Burch, 41, 5158 Oakwood Circle, Greenwood, battery (domestic).
David Sandusky, 53, 3887 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.
Kasey Story, 39, 2743 Levy St., Cottondale, battery (domestic).
James Pumphrey, 28, 4276 LaFlorida Drive, Marianna, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), flee/elude law enforcement officer with sirens active, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction without violence.
JAIL POPULATION: 255