Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 29-Sept. 1:
Zachary Hatfield, 31, 5441 Brown St., Graceville, batter by strangulation (domestic).
John Barfield, 44, 102 Middleburg Drive, Panama City, lewd and lascivious battery-three counts, lewd and lascivioius conduct, lewd and lascivious exhibition, manufacturing of child pornography, unlawful use of a two-way device, hold for Holmes County.
David Swieca, 38, 5457 Creel St., Graceville, theft, violation of state probation.
Victor Duvall, 48, 1973 Doverest Lane, Marianna, failure to appear (cybrerstalking), violation of state probation.
Keith Perkins, 25, 3743 22nd St., St. Petersburg, battery on a law enforcement officer.
Michael Caughlin, 55, 330 Lake Place, Panama City, driving under the influence with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident, refusal to submit to breath test.
Macey Angerbandt, 23, 3822 Highway 2, Graceville, driving under the influence, resisting officer without violence.
Reynaldo Simon, 30, 96 Matthews Drive, Hilton Head, S.C., disorderly intoxication.
James Thornton, 39, 5668 Fort Road, Greenwood, failure to return rental property.
Luetta Deal, 29, 1911 Gloster Ave., Sneads, grand theft auto, operating motor vehicle without license.
Cynthia Lacayo, 28, 218 Veneer Circle, Bonifay, false report of felony to a law enforcement officer, misuse of 911.
Thomas McClure, 34, 2559 El Bethel Church Road, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic).
Aubree Frazee, 38, 8122 Victoria Lane, Sneads, fraud, false information given to law enforcement officer, trespassing.
Daveon Gilbert, 19, 2995 Staley Lane, Marianna, trespassing after warning.
James DePew, 62, 3385 Bevia Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Reginald Kirkland, 40, 3377 Tindell Road, Cottondale, failure to appear, expired driver’s license, violation of conditional release.
JAIL POPULATION: 219
