Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 14-16:
Gregory Cooper, 33, 2076 Short Ave., Sneads, violation of state probation.
Paula Flores, 40, 7030 Coe Road, Panama City, hold for Bay County.
Jose Lujano, 40, Hatton House (Apt. No. not provided), Sneads, hold for Okaloosa County.
Charles Chaney, 42, 6753 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked/causing serious bodily injury.
Marie Labit, 34, 2835 Miltonia Ave., Marianna, failure to appear.
Michael Hill, 27, 4050 McKinney Drive, Alford, grand theft, failure to appear.
Timothy Lee Kayser, 38, 11041 Lawrence Road, Pine, failure to appear.
Jo-Nisha Widby, 25, 4214 Allen St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence.
Frank White, 36, 3612 Sylvania Plantation Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation, non child support.
Sir Milous Lewis, 18, 5009 McKeown Mill Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.