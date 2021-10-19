Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 16-19:
Phillip Warren, 23, 3037 Heald St., Marianna, battery - domestic, resisting officer without violence.
Damon Leigh, 42, 4285 Laforte Drive, Marianna, possess/use/manufacture/deliver/advertise drug.
Perry Shackelford, 50, 2528 Bonnett Pond Road, Chipley, hold for Washington County.
Jeremiah Stewart, 18, 5148 Gold Drive, Marianna, trespassing on property while armed, principal to grand theft firearm (three counts).
Taylor Barnhill, 29, 2238 Ray Ave., Grand Ridge, dealing in stolen property, non-payment of child support.
Ozzy Murray, 51, 2686 North St., Cottondale, lewd and lascivious molestation, sexual battery on victim under 12.
Joshua Caraway, 36, 2731 NW Mary Florene Road, Fountain, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked, tag attached not assigned).
Willis Colton, 22, 24764 NE Ira Fowler Road, Altha, violation of state probation.
Temperance Thomas, 24, 8501 West Cypress Drive, Pembroke Pines, violation of state probation, hold for DOC.
Devin Hires, 26, 2837 Wynn St., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Jordan Beasley, 29, 2700 East 11th St., Panama City, violation of state probation.
Nicholas Goodlet, 28, 4656 Bonnie Hill Road, Chattahoochee, failure to appear (possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams).
JAIL POPULATION: 253