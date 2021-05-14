Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 12-14:

Charles Johnson, 59, 2199 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, unregistered vehicle, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams.

Robert Gurganus, 42, 569 Couwait Lane, Alford, felony battery, hold for Washington County.

Marcel Deleon, 35, 2443 Sapp Road, Cottondale, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia - two counts, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis-less than 20 grams.

Gerald Lee, 64, 2836 Stuart Ave., Marianna, violation of county probation.

Richie Banks, 53, 3879 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, failure to register vehicle (sex offender requirement), failure to register internet identifiers (sex offender requirement).

Darwin Miller, 63, 2971 Sunset Drive, Marianna, violation of sex offender residency restriction.

Johnny Drummond, 62, 3275 Magnolia St., Cottondale, entering a dwelling or structure with intent.