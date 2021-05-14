Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 12-14:
Charles Johnson, 59, 2199 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, unregistered vehicle, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams.
Robert Gurganus, 42, 569 Couwait Lane, Alford, felony battery, hold for Washington County.
Marcel Deleon, 35, 2443 Sapp Road, Cottondale, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia - two counts, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis-less than 20 grams.
Gerald Lee, 64, 2836 Stuart Ave., Marianna, violation of county probation.
Richie Banks, 53, 3879 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, failure to register vehicle (sex offender requirement), failure to register internet identifiers (sex offender requirement).
Darwin Miller, 63, 2971 Sunset Drive, Marianna, violation of sex offender residency restriction.
Johnny Drummond, 62, 3275 Magnolia St., Cottondale, entering a dwelling or structure with intent.
Charles Paulk, 34, 4159 Green Meadows Trail, Marianna, sex offender failure to register internet identifier, sex offender failure to register vehicles-two counts.
Nicholas LeMaster, 24, 3167 Highway 2, Malone, hold for Calhoun County.
Matthew Jones, 37, 104 Johnson Bayou, Panama City, traveling to meet a minor, unlawful use of two-way communication, online solicitation.
Michael Elder, 33, 4248 Sablan Lane, Milton, violation of state probation.
Jack Hodges, 59, 591 Saratoga Road, Kinsport, TN, fugitive from justice (Sullivan County, TN).
Shavrick Cooper, 46, no address provided, sex offender failure to register change in phone number, sex offender failure to register internet identifier.
William Spivey, 59, 3246 Peachtree Road, Marianna, no motorcycle endorsement.
Hollie Powell, 48, 2217 Twin Palms Court, Marianna, sex offender failure to register internet identifier - four counts.
Darrell Powell, 46, 1826 Jaybird Drive, Marianna, sex offender failure to register internet identifier - two counts.
William Wallace, 57, 2835 Caledonia St., Marianna, sex offender failure to register vehicle.
Russell Wamble, 56, 4850 Glendale Circle, Marianna, sex offender failure to report change in employment status.
John Weigel, 65, 5415 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, sex offender failure to report vehicle, sex offender failure to register internet identifiers-three counts, sex offender failure to have offender designation on driver’s license/ID.
William Hogan II, 25, 6202 Cemetery Ave., Grand Ridge, sex offender failure to register vehicle, sex offender failure to register internet identifier-two counts.
Jordan Kent, 24, 6937 Birchwood Road, Grand Ridge, sex offender failure to register internet identifier-three counts.
James McClain, 25, 29 SE 21st St., Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine.
Keegan Schaal, 22, 2214 Ameila Circle, Tallahassee, traveling to meet a minor, unlawful use of two-way communication, online solicitation.
Michael Cureton, 48, 1012 Woodland Drive, Dothan, AL, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual).
Jared McQueen, 41, 5069 Damascus Church Road, Graceville, hold for Bay County.
Michael Hambric, 46, 3781 Scott Church Road, Marianna, hold for Walton and Jefferson counties.
Katrina Sides, 39, 2086 Highway 71, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.
Trey Rivera, 25, 2059 McCleod St., Grand Ridge, sex offender failure to register vehicle.
Booker Marley, 21, 111 Raley Drive, Bonifay, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm in the commission of a felony.
Bradley Jackson, 27, 3777 Sweet Pond Road, Greenwood, sex offender failure to register internet identifiers-eight counts.
James Inman, 54, 2459 2nd Ave., Marianna, sex offender failure to register vehicle.
Richard Stimson, 56, 2819 Cross Lane, Marianna, sex offender failure to register internet identifiers.
Jason Kirkland, 43, 17181 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, AL, solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor, unlawful use of a two-way device, transmission of harmful material.
JAIL POPULATION: 267