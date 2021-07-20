 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 17-20:

Joe Valdez, 35, 7185 Ashley Ave., Grand Ridge, sexual battery on victim under 12 years of age, lewd/lascivious molestation on victim less than 12.

Jaquillo Simpson, 31, 916 North Woodwake Ave., Tallahassee, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Benjamin Hamilton, 31, 3053 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic violence).

John Stone, 54, 933 Stone Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Mathew Martin, 29, 5445 Brown St., Graceville, battery by strangulation.

Debra Kirkland, 30, 3268 Twin Lake Drive, Bonifay, violation of state probation.

Justin Goodwin, 24, 351 Pike Pond Road, Chipley, violation of state probation.

Markquis McDonald, 34, 3720 Burbank Road, Marianna, failure to appear, non-payment of child support - two counts.

Alexis Foley, 21, 1983A Bethlehem Road, Alford, violation of state probation.

Jeremy Kirksey, 32, 4291 Allen St., Greenwood, grand theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, petit theft.

Nicolas Adams, 28, 18853 NE Hayes Subdivision Road, Blountstown, failure to appear.

Nicholas Earhart, 20, 1927 Church St., Marianna, battery on health care worker.

JAIL POPULATION: 258

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
