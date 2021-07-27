Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 24-27:
Chealsea Collins, 27, 1181 Murray Road, Dothan, AL, violation of county probation, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).
Calvin Dawson Jr., 42, 6793 Rocky Lane, Grand Ridge, violation of conditional release.
Lucas Strozak, 36, 2045 Third Ave., Sneads, misuse of 911, resisting with violence, hold for Escambia County.
Peter Wirt, 71, 5386 Brown St., Graceville, breach of the peace.
Christina Hill, 34, 2216 U.S. Highway 231, Cottondale, sentenced to county jail.
Ernestine Reinholdt, 50, 5681 Dozier Road, Greenwood, child abuse.
Gary Snowden, 47, 3277 Yates Settlement, Bonifay, driving without a valid driver’s license, violation of state probation.
Ernesto Gonzalez, 27, 1158 6th Ave., Chipley, hold for Bay and Washington counties.
Michelle Harrison, 35, 3375 East Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti, MI, failure to appear.
Richard Biss, 38, 4410 South St., Marianna, driving under the influence.
Jaden Huff, 22, 12862 NW Pearidge Road, Bristol, violation of conditional release.
Marcus Jump, 27, 2386A Highway 73, Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Charles Johnson, 60, 2182 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, failure to appear (failure to register vehicle by sex offender, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia).
Marah Merrill, 28, 2213, U.S. 231, Cottondale, child abuse.
Carolyn Gattie, 69, 2045 3rd Ave. (Apt. 228), Sneads, fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL).
Gary Turner, 35, 4168 Myles St., Marianna, failure to appear (violation of probation-no valid license, tag attached not assigned).
Stephen Chancey, 41, 6070 Ramar Drive, Grand Ridge, battery, providing a minor with a controlled substance, retail theft.
JAIL POPULATION: 261