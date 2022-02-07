Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 5-7:
Dwight Holland, 43, 2321 Topaz Road, Cottondale, grand theft of motor vehicle, violation of state probation.
Gracie Riley, 56, 725 Brown St. (Lot C), Chipley, hold for Washington County.
Jonathan Beauchamp, 30, 2497 River Road, Sneads, arson.
Christopher Elmore, 37, 5157 Peanut Road, Graceville, violation of state probation.
Ramaryia Keys, 17, 4196 Yost St., Marianna, accessory after the fact to murder, tampering with evidence.
Megan Lincoln, 31, 108 Crestwood Lane, Wewahitchka, hold for Gulf, Bay and Escambia counties.
Jeffery Butler, 41, 1918 Ada Road, Cottondale, non-payment of child support.
Marlon Prise, 38, 1644 Liberty Road, Pansey, AL, fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL).
Laurence Rodriguez, 28, 1517 Crestwood Boulevard, Lake Worth, hold for Palm Beach County.
Winter Soriano, 27, 1517 Crestwood Boulevard, Lake Worth, hold for Palm Beach County.
Ahmad Johnson, 19, 4178 Applewhite St., Greenwood, battery (domestic).
Samy Gad, 28, 2828 Barnes St., Marianna, robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, petit theft.
Megan Dennis, 36, 2776 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 243