Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 1-4:
April Farmer, 44, 4050 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, AL, retail theft – two counts.
James Wells, 50, 6908 Burke St., Grand Ridge, violation of county probation.
Charles McDonald, 54, 4291 Stone St., Marianna, sentenced.
Charles Donald, 22, 2823 Johns St., Marianna, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, battery.
Gregory Layton, 53, 4876 Basswood Road, Bascom, felony criminal mischief, stalking and or harassment, felony criminal mischief.
Shanalee Couch, 38,6279 Shug Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Susan Grammer, 45, P.O. Box 345, Marianna, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, tampering with physical evidence, sale of controlled substance.
Jesse Folsom, 24, 5426 Spring Cemetery Road, Marianna, violation of state probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction without violence, petit theft - 2nd degree, resisting a merchant.
Tequilla Patton, 41, 5655 Henry Way, Greenwood, trespass after warning.
Tyrone Christian, 32, 1999 Hope School Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of firearm during the commission of felony, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic cannabinoid with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Williams, 34, 1938 Wagon Lane, Marianna, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of firearm during the commission of felony, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic cannabinoid with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clarence Castleberry, 59, 4242 Lafayette St., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Melissa Hughes, 54, 3034 Jefferson St. (Apt. 4), Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Swearingen, 28, 1748 Carolina St., Alford, uttering a forged instrument, petit theft, failure to appear (petit theft).
Ryan Massey, 31, 2274 Tiller Road, Chipley, hold for Washington County.