Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the available reporting period, Oct. 10-13:
Shannon Weatherington, 42, 2878 Singletary Road, Slocomb, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving with expired license (more than six months).
Kayshondro Francis, 31, 5736 Fort Road, Greenwood, neglect of a child.
Melvin Weeks, 25, 2973 Russ St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Bamberg, 63, 7017 Bamberg Lane, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual, violation of state probation.
Michael Anderson, 37, 2889 Borden St., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual.
Jason Hayes, 38, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, resisting officer without violence.
Jennifer Hanks, 47, 8102 Pope St., Sneads, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence.
Yusviel Alvarez, 35, 14615 SW 51st St., Miami, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sixto Villman, 47, 178 Johnson Drive, Bessemer, operating a motor vehicle without license.
JAIL POPULATION: 210
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.