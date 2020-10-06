Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 3-6:
Nizayleen Harvey, 18, 4029 Charles Drive, Marianna, failure to appear.
Bruce Lloyd, 60, 1414 Gajun Drive, Marianna, failure to appear.
Bryn Spivey, 30, 4836 Tall Pine Drive, Marianna, principle to armed robbery, murder (open count).
John Terry, 49, 1522 Authur Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation.
Laurie Baxter, 39, 4457 Farm Road, Marianna, failure to appear.
Jerad Miller, 32, 2220 Hamilton Springs Road, Altha, violation of state probation.
Gavin Kornegay, 23, 7637 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, driving under the influence.
Anthony Shivers, 43, 5565 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, assault on healthcare provider.
Daquan Walker, 25, 2924 Albert St. (Apt. A), Marianna, armed robbery, murder (open count).
Christopher Thompson Jr., 23, 2525 Texas St. (Apt. L139), Tallahassee, hold for Holmes County.
Cynthia Lacayo, 28, 218 Veneer Circle, Bonifay, failure to appear (false information to law enforcement officer, misuse of 911).
Christopher Rowan, 37, 6878 Stephens Road, Grand Ridge, failure to appear (trespass, petit theft).
Donald Tankersley, 71, 5399 Cotton St., Graceville, battery (domestic violence).
Bradley Hall, 20, 16355 NW Flatwoods Road, Altha, violation of community control.
Robert Easlie, 35, 805 First St., Brunswick, GA, violation of state probation.
Devarrious Wimbush, 26, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
JAIL POPULATION: 208
