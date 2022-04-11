Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 8-11:
Terrence Burns, 36, 109 Willie Bradley Road, Quincy, hold for Leon County.
Jerome Benonis, 55, 10 Oak St., St. Augustine, violation of state probation.
Dakota Nicklan, 24, 3136 Aycock Road, Cottondale, violation of conditional release.
Katelyn Sutton, 28, 582 McPherson Drive, Alford, child neglect causing great bodily harm.
Aaron Pettit, 23, (address not provided), Alford, child neglect causing great bodily harm.
Brian Davis, 38, 4135 Clay St., Marianna, breach of the peace.
Kyle Bush, 32, 864 St. Rose Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Lorenda Pelham, 35, 856 Pelham Ave., Graceville, failure to appear (petit theft).
Michael Hilliard, 41, 2633 Gardenview Road, Alford, criminal mischief.
Samuel Hodges, 44, 2486 Fairview Road, Marianna, non-payment of child support.
Willie Crews, 72, 1426 Sinai Road, Sneads, driving under the influence.
T’arren Gordon, 28, 5445 Brown St., Graceville, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly), driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
JAIL POPULATION: 213