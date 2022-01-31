 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 29-31:

James Abbott, 38, 637 Ocheesee Landing Road, Grand Ridge, aggravated battery, aggravated battery (domestic violence).

Daniel Castillo, 20, 475 Sunset St., Newton, AL, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams).

Kassandran Screen, 19, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, retail theft.

Jaquima Smith, 20, 2098 Athens Court, Marianna, retail theft.

Pharis Austin, 22, 115 Baltimore St., Hartford, CT, aggravated assault (domestic violence), operating motor vehicle without license, violation of injunction.

Mark Hunt Jr., 31, 3103 Rushin Road, Cottondale, hold for Bay County.

John Mills, 51, 2765 Wheellock Way, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Michael Hamilton, 35, 650 Highway 73, Marianna, uttering forged instrument-two counts, petit theft-two counts, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL).

Jason Gilmore, 49, 3380 Caverns Road, Marianna, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, resisting without violence, battery (domestic violence).

Roy Martinez, 34, 210 Davis St., Hull, GA, trafficking methamphetamine.

JAIL POPULATION: 240

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
