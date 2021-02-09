Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Feb. 6-9:

Randy Williams, 27, 4100 Dunford Circle, Chipley, violation of state probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Myers, 32, 956 Carlisle Road, Chipley, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frederick Barwick, 28, 115 Hill Drive, Panama City, failure to appear-expired tag (more than six months).

John Heaberlin, 39, transient, Tallahassee, hold for Leon County.

Van Johnson, 48, 809B West 11th St., Panama City, hold for Bay County.

Kendrick Highsmith, 42, 5793 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, uttering forged bills.

Angela Merritt, 35, 5160 Gold Drive, Marianna, petit theft.

Sheldon Prince, 26, 4696 Cobblestone Lane, Tallahassee, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, tag attached not assigned.