POLICE ROUNDUP

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 17-19:
Bacarius Boykin, no age provided, 1944 Raines Ave., Sneads, violation of conditional release.
Donnie Williams, 54, 5983 Oscar Road, Bascom, kidnapping-domestic violence, simple battery-domestic violence.
Horace Jenkins, 63, 739 Crawfish Road, Chattahoochee, driving under the influence.
Victoriano Martinez-Gonzalez, 55, 3148 West Wood Drive, Marianna, expire driver’s license-more than six months.
Marty Organ Jr., 31, 200 Rogers Road, Quincy, shoplifting-two counts.
Maureen Kelly, 60, 725 Northlake Boulevard, Altamonte Springs, violation of conditional release.
Kellie Adkins, 34, 3730 Whispering Pines, Greenwood, violation of conditional release.
Jamal McGriff, 30, 5560 Bevis Road, Bascom, lewd and lascivious-under 16.
JAIL POPULATION: 183