Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period from Dec. 24– 29:
Kevin Herrman, 29, 1327 N Division St., Davenport, IA, DUI.
William Trigg, 33, 6332 Highway 90, Grand Ridge, hold for another agency.
Wilmer Morales-Gabriel, 18, 2760 Panhandle Road, Marianna, driving without a driver’s license.
Robert Vaughn, 23, 2057 Morgan Loop, Sneads, violation of injunction, resisting officer without violence.
Derrick Harrell, 42, 826 Stone Road, Grand Ridge, fleeing and attempting to elude, driving while license suspended (knowingly), resisting arrest without violence.
John Shuler, 32, 2833 South Adams St., Tallahassee, criminal mischief of church.
Eduar Umar Sales, 23, 4950 Blue Springs Road, Marianna, DUI.
Angelica Marie Hernandez, 45, 338 Astoria Drive, San Antonio, TX, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Stephen Hambric, 46, 3781 Scott Church Road, Marianna, violation of state probation, hold for another county.
Steven Dillard, 21, 32 McNiel Heneley Field, Carriere, disorderly intoxication.
Isiah Merritt, 28, 4443 Holly Hill Drive, Marianna, operating motor vehicle without license.
Brandon Sellers, 27, 2845 Stuart Ave., Marianna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Angie Moore, 48, 1116 Sanders Ave., Graceville, trespass of occupied structure or conveyance.
JAIL POPULATION: 201