Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-28:

Phillip Willcut, 47, 5393 Cotton Road, Graceville, failure to appear, hold for Santa Rosa County.

Larry Powell, 48, 4205 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.

Christian Watford, 22, 3396 Highway 2, Bonifay, violation of conditional release.

Ashley Hendrix, 35, 26044 NW County Road 69, Blountstown, burglary of a conveyance, trafficking of a controlled substance (Oxycodone),possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roberta Vargo, 26, failure to appear.

Israel Davis, 28, 4373 Pleasant Grove Lane, Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.

Brittney Simpson, 21, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, failure to appear.

Kaleb Wheeler, 27, 6135 Woodville Highway 3, Tallahassee, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).