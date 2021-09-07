Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Sept. 4-7:
Haley Smith, 29, 17585 NW 11th St., Blountstown, violation of state probation.
Zachery Carpenter, 29, 25226 North Main St., Altha, failure to appear.
Marvin Bonine, 58, 7591 U.S. Highway 90, Sneads, hold for Wakulla County.
Shon Heatrice, 41, 4313 Forest St., Marianna, resisting without violence, violation of state probation.
Ozzy Murray, 50, 2686 North St., Cottondale, driving with expired license.
Mark Swearingen, 28, 1746 Carolina St., Alford, retail theft.
Lisa Johnson-Hetrick, 56, 2041 Bethlehem Road, Cottondale, driving under the influence, violation of state probation.
Albert Lane, 30, 5213 8th St., Malone, burglary with assault or battery, petit theft, tampering with witness/victim information in a first degree felony proceeding, violation of injunction for protection, aggravated battery on pregnant victim, non-payment of child support.
Travis Deloach, 22, 2471 Jay Powell Drive, Bonifay, violation of state probation.
Kegan Jones, 20, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, retail theft.
Carol Coradin, 42, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, breach of peace/disorderly conduct, resisting officer without violence.
Patrick Mack, 30, 1023 East Crenshaw St., Tampa, trespassing after warning.
Christina Capps, 36, 12106 Burke Road, Fountain, non-payment of child support.
Maurice Sanford, 31, 300 West 2nd Ave., Foley, AL, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked.
JAIL POPULATION: 250