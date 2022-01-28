Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 26-28:
Jeremy Bundy, 31, 2184 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, violation of community control.
Rory Davis, 26, 760 Brown St., Chipley, violation of state probation.
Justin Goodwin, 25, 351 Pike Pond Road, Chipley, violation of community control, hold for Washington County (Keeton House).
Angela Grantham, 48, 2817 Caledonia St., Marianna, violation of county probation, grand theft-two counts, resisting officer without violence.
Lajuanna Gardner, 20, 5168 Cooper Lane, Marianna, burglary with assault or battery, battery (domestic violence).
Cortney Thomas, 33, 15721 SE County Road 69, Blountstown, child support violation.
Theodore Jones, 41, 5796 Blue Springs Road, Greenwood, sentenced to three months in county jail.
Kayla Neel, 33, 6899 Butler Road, Grand Ridge, awaiting PSI.
Nybria Bell, 19, 2911 Sunset Drive, Marianna, driving without a license.
Jamaire Williams, 28, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, battery.
Antoinette Blount, 47, 2882 Borden St. (Unit A), Marianna, failure to appear.
Leland Thomas, 33, 2998 Park St., Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Shacarrio Poiter, 30, 1628 Ridge Ave., Blountstown, violation of probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 240