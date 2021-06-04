Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 2-4:

Torie Dunklin, 44, 311 North Bonita Ave., Panama City, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), violation of conditional release, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Ash, 52, 5344 Bonnie Hill Road, Chattahoochee, hold for Gadsden County.

Iesha Moore, 25, 5820 Eagle Circle, Montgomery, AL, hold for Flagler County.

Bud Smith, 39, 6063 Highway 90, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic).

Dominic Goodwin, 40, 2529 Stewart Circle, Westville, violation of state probation.

Timothy Mallard, 45, 1333 Ty Ty Omega Road, Tifton, GA, violation of county probation.

Jacob Price, 36, 2506 Douglas Pond Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release.

Reynaldo Gonzalez, 56, 3588 Old Douglas Highway, Pearson, GA, failure to appear.