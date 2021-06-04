 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 2-4:

Torie Dunklin, 44, 311 North Bonita Ave., Panama City, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), violation of conditional release, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Ash, 52, 5344 Bonnie Hill Road, Chattahoochee, hold for Gadsden County.

Iesha Moore, 25, 5820 Eagle Circle, Montgomery, AL, hold for Flagler County.

Bud Smith, 39, 6063 Highway 90, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic).

Dominic Goodwin, 40, 2529 Stewart Circle, Westville, violation of state probation.

Timothy Mallard, 45, 1333 Ty Ty Omega Road, Tifton, GA, violation of county probation.

Jacob Price, 36, 2506 Douglas Pond Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release.

Reynaldo Gonzalez, 56, 3588 Old Douglas Highway, Pearson, GA, failure to appear.

Rebecca Broughton, 37, 2661 Rowell Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.

David Mincy, 39, 2188 Holly Timber Road, Cottondale, hold for Washington County.

Correy Finley, 31, 5254 Styles Lane, Marianna, possession of controlled substance - under 20 grams, violation of state probation.

Frederica Hill, 52, 1879 Mill Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.

Sarina Hunt, 48, 2421 First Ave., Alford, trafficking meth.

Richard Bullard, 26, 2912 Sunset Drive, Marianna, battery in county jail or detention facility.

Dshua Williams, 22, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, hold for Washington County.

Thomas Reabold, 53, 2089 Eldridge Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 259

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
