Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 28-30:
Kuulei Bailey, 25, 1723 Virginia St., Alford, failure to return leased property valued more than $300.
Skyler Anderson, 30, 444 N. Adams St., Quincy, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, burglary of a structure or conveyance.
Gregory Holland, 40, 1003 White Ave., Graceville, violation of conditional release.
Clarence Brown, 50, 158 Clair Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation.
Darryl Goodwin, 54, 8175 Pope St., Sneads, battery - domestic violence.
Jerrime Adkins, 37, 1063 Queens St. South, St. Petersburg, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Davis Arnold, 33, 414 Mona Drive (Apt. 4), Dothan, AL, failure to appear (trespassing, cyberstalking).
Cierra Balcom, 21, 2179 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Harvey Burch III, 40, 616 Addis Road, Gordon, AL, retail theft.
James Thornton, 40, 5868 Fort Road, Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct.
Jarvanesshia Wiggins, 26, 721 Commerce St., Fort Gaines, GA, unlawful compensation-four counts, introduction of contraband to state correctional facility-three counts, unlawful use of two-way communication-three counts, interference with custody.
Dylan Davant, 27, 11601 Aurora Cove, Tallahassee, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Jerad Lipford, 34, 22516 NW Chason Loop, Altha, driving while license suspended or revoked.
JAIL POPULATION: 264