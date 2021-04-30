Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 28-30:

Kuulei Bailey, 25, 1723 Virginia St., Alford, failure to return leased property valued more than $300.

Skyler Anderson, 30, 444 N. Adams St., Quincy, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, burglary of a structure or conveyance.

Gregory Holland, 40, 1003 White Ave., Graceville, violation of conditional release.

Clarence Brown, 50, 158 Clair Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation.

Darryl Goodwin, 54, 8175 Pope St., Sneads, battery - domestic violence.

Jerrime Adkins, 37, 1063 Queens St. South, St. Petersburg, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).

Davis Arnold, 33, 414 Mona Drive (Apt. 4), Dothan, AL, failure to appear (trespassing, cyberstalking).

Cierra Balcom, 21, 2179 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Harvey Burch III, 40, 616 Addis Road, Gordon, AL, retail theft.