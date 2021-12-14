Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 11-14:
Trayvon Dorsey, 20, 608 S. College St., Dothan, AL, second-degree murder with a firearm.
Greg Mattox, 51, 1407 North Park, Dothan, AL, failure to appear (grand theft).
Remorris Dixon, 50, 5657 Bevis Road, Bascom, failure of sex offender to properly register upon vacating residence, failure of sex offender to properly register every six months.
Jack Simmons, 52, 233 Bass Drive, Wewahitchka, violation of county probation (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Stacey Smith, 48, 4884 Autumn Road, Malone, principle to burglary of dwelling.
Da’veon Gilbert, 20, Staley Street (numeric address not provided), Marianna, no valid driver’s license.
Brian Cass, 52, 961 Sorrento Ave., Alford, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, refusal to submit to a BAL test.
Ervin Mars, 24, 73B Rangedale Apts., Selma, AL, no valid driver’s license.
Todd Clark, 49, 2188 Katae Ave., Grand Ridge, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Chasen Pittman, 25, 2871 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, violation of court order.
Ivan Nelson, 57, 2643 Faney St., Cottondale, violation of county probation.
Starla Griffin, 39, 1607 Foxworth Road, Bonifay, petit theft.
JAIL POPULATION: 251