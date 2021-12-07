Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 4-7:
Daniel Register, 40, 820 White Ave., Graceville, violation of state probation.
Joseph Green, 31, 2014 Brock Road, Alford, felony battery, robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault without intent to kill, criminal mischief over $1,000.
Reginald McNealy, 37, 3457 Flat Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Elizabeth Garamone, 48, 4153 Willow Pond Road, Marianna, battery—domestic violence.
Belinda Jones, 38, 1760 Arizona St., Alford, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tori Owens, 22, 119 East Washington St., Chattahoochee, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christopher Laferte, 33, 6052 Kenya Trail, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gemayel Spears, 37, 4280 Cool Emerald Drive, Tallahassee, non-payment of child support (four counts).
Demetrius Green, 41, 536 Hardaway St., Chattahoochee, failure to obey police or fire department, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstructing officer without violence, possession of marijuana (over 20 grams), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zavion Kelly, 22, 719 Adolphus McMillian Road, Chattahoochee, resisting officer without violence.
Alesha Green, 40, 1969 Ham Pond Road (Unit E), Sneads, resisting officer without violence.
Joana Burns, 18, 4146 Mt. Pleasant Road, Quincy, resisting officer without violence.
Adrian Graham, 36, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, failure to appear (battery on law enforcement officer, battery—domestic, resisting without violence).
James Etherton, 74, 1964 E Highway 90, Marianna, failure to appear (armed trespass on property).
Derrick Harrell, 43, 826 Stone Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation (grand theft).
Christopher Laferte, 33, 6052 Kenya Trail, Marianna, violation of conditional release (grand theft of motor vehicle, dealing in stolen property).
Shannon Hartsfield, 31, 591 Boulevard Ave., St. George Island, violation of state probation (trafficking in stolen property).
Hailey Johns, 33, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, driving without a driver’s license.
Emily Carroll, 25, 1012A Carlisle Road, Chipley, violation of state probation, hold for Washington County.
Aaron Zuelke, 31, 1765 Arizona St., Alford, driving under the influence with property damage, refusal to submit to BAL test.
JAIL POPULATION: 254