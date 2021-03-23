Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 20-23:
Ranehja Johnson, 19, 4093 Circle Drive, Marianna, battery - domestic, resisting officer without violence.
Derico Pettus, 29, 19993 U.S. State Road, Blountstown, violation of state probation.
Alex Winskey, 27, 2006 Third Ave., Sneads, non-payment of child support.
Robert Hastings II, 25, 3437 Caverns Road, Marianna, violation of state probation – three counts.
Ladarian Brown, 22, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, battery/simple.
Cody Leger, 22, 7 First St., Daleville, AL, driving under the influence.
Alfronzia Lewis, 61, 2236 Platoon Court, Cottondale, violation of state probation, violation of injunction.
Quinton Jackson, 37, 2934 New Hope Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Gary Powell, 38, 6782 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement officer with violence.
Amanda Murkerson, 35, 1392 Mill Springs Road, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic violence).
Juan Garcia, 35, 408 86th Place South, Birmingham, AL, failure to appear (no valid driver license).
Danielle Pettie, 30, 331 Lake Point Road, Alford, grand theft.
Rhonda Alday, 44, 2925 Milton Ave., Marianna, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine).
JAIL POPULATION: 230