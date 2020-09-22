 Skip to main content
Police roundup
CRIME

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 19-22:

Lavern Millisock, 28, 2565 Sapp Road, Campbellton, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Crystal Roberts, 31, 1257 Mayhaw Road, Blakely, GA, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.

Richard Hice, 41, 6510 Baxley Lane, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked, operating motorcycle without license.

Tyson Nobriga, 26, 341 McMillan Road, Chattahoochee, hold for Gadsden County, resisting officer with violence.

Christopher Rowan, 44, 2346 Hollister Road, Marianna, failure to appear.

Dominic Vazquez-Ramos, 34, 5052 Copperhead Lane, Bascom, battery (domestic).

Kendrell Brown, 43, 2848 LeLand Road, Marianna, criminal mischief.

Kelly Sims, 40,5679 Grove Road, Bascom, battery (domestic violence).

Lashay Thomas, 19, 2681 Glastel St., Cottondale, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, petit theft.

JAIL POPULATION: 213

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
