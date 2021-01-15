Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 13-15:
Brandon Sellers, 27, 5065 Willis Road, Marianna, grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.
Carlos Pittman, 43, 4139 North St., Marianna, battery on medical personnel.
Carol Berkshire, 44, 2091 Will Logan Road, Ozark, AL, violation of state probation.
Paul Kendricks, 31, 129 Palm Drive, Winter Haven, hold for Duval County.
Joshua Reagan, 33, 894 McKeown Road, Chattahoochee, failure to appear (felony petit theft, resisting without violence).
Billy Wyman, 29, 4340 8th Ave., Marianna, 29, hold for Calhoun County, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JAIL POPULATION: 199