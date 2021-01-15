 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 comments

Police roundup

  • Updated
  • 0

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 13-15:

Brandon Sellers, 27, 5065 Willis Road, Marianna, grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.

Carlos Pittman, 43, 4139 North St., Marianna, battery on medical personnel.

Carol Berkshire, 44, 2091 Will Logan Road, Ozark, AL, violation of state probation.

Paul Kendricks, 31, 129 Palm Drive, Winter Haven, hold for Duval County.

Joshua Reagan, 33, 894 McKeown Road, Chattahoochee, failure to appear (felony petit theft, resisting without violence).

Billy Wyman, 29, 4340 8th Ave., Marianna, 29, hold for Calhoun County, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JAIL POPULATION: 199

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 6-8:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 9-12:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 31, 2020-Jan. 5, 2021:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert