Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 13-16:

Edric Smith, 36, 6007 Blue Springs Road, Marianna, burglary with assault or battery - two counts, cruelty to animals, petit theft.

Joshua Selman, 41, 5687 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, failure to appear (tag attached not assigned).

John Mears, 34, 5907 Highway 90, Marianna, possession of controlled substance - heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Benjamin Hamilton, (age not provided), 3053 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, non-payment of child support.

Ricky Ricks, 57, 8676 Edna Lane, Sneads, failure to appear, violation of county probation, flee and elude, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name to law enforcement officer, driving motorcycle without endorsement.

Alfonso Cantero, 20, 133 Perez Lane, Greensboro, failure to appear.

Jonathan Hughes, 30, 1149 Gus Love Road, Ashford, AL, burglary of a dwelling (armed), grand theft, grand theft of a firearm.