Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 26-28:
Kenneth Park, 57, 4763 West Lynn Road, Milton, violation of state probation.
Sarah Sizemore, 35, 1765A Virginia St., Alford, hold for Washington County.
Travet Smith, 42, 2098 Athens Court, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Marion Collins, 53, 4083 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Christopher Showman, 36, 2849 Davey St., Marianna, false imprisonment, assault.
Gerone Gray, 58, 2154 Martin Luther King St., Cottondale, failure to appear (no motor vehicle registration).
Joseph Cogburn, 40, 2202 Highway 231, Cottondale, resisting without violence, non child support, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, resisting without violence, tampering with evidence).
Christopher Arant, 42, 642 West 4th St., Prattville, AL, violation of conditional release.
Fredick Reed, 43, 17 Ridgecrest Drive, Eastaboga, AL, aggravated stalking, indecent exposure, battery.
Jesica Nelson, 25, 119 Rochester Court, Kissimmee, introduction of contraband - two counts (written communication), unlawful use of a two-way communication device - two counts, interference with prisoners - two counts.
Cole Tipton, 23, 3746 Scott Church Road, Marianna, violation of county probation.
Marcus Snell, 46, 833 West 13th St., Lakeland, failure to appear (battery).
Dikwana Green, 21, 634 Cone Ave., Panama City, violation of county probation.
Kody Biller, 29, 15 Floyd Court, Midland City, AL, violation of county probation.
Christian Rivera-Cosson, 18, 3112 Mill Pond Road, Marianna, possession of marijuana - more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JAIL POPULATION: 249