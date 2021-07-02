Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods through July 2:
Belinda Kashella, 71, 2855 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA, unlawful use of state transportation facility right-of-way.
Jason Canen, 30, 991 2nd Ave., Graceville, criminal mischief.
Michael Benbow, 35, 2908 Eva Mae St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence - two counts, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual-two counts, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer-two counts, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of MDMA/ecstasy.
Alexis Foley, 21, 1983 Bethlehem Road, Alford, failure to appear (felony battery).
Jacklyn Green, 52, P.O. Box 1249, Quincy, failure to appear-four counts (issue worthless checks).
Amber Parker, 29, 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, failure to appear (resisting officer with violence).
Mark Carlisle, 34, 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard, 34, Boca Raton, interference with prisoners.
John Chafin, 32, 3951 Laramore Road, Marianna, possession of narcotic without a prescription.
Skyler Boyd, 18, 2826 Miltonia Ave., Marianna, battery.
Shatarra Wynn, 19, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, battery on law enforcement officer - two counts, resisting arrest with violence.
Timothy Peterson, 45, 4020 McCary St., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Michael Howell, 44, 2765 Wheelock Way, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Bryan Scott, 53, 2445 Standland Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Shane Griggs, 43, 2951 Green St., Marianna, violation state probation, fraudulent use of credit card.
Corey Smith, 25, 5549 Nettie Road, Jacksonville, violation of state probation.
James Smith, 41, 6047 Mellow Trail, Marianna, failure to appear, burglary of conveyance, petit theft.
Judith Rice, 74, 4392 Clinton St. (Apt. B), Marianna, aggravated assault with a firearm, open carrying of weapon.
Artemio Pineda, 34, 3029 Riverview Road, Marianna, no driver’s license.
JAIL POPULATION: 257