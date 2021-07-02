Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods through July 2:

Belinda Kashella, 71, 2855 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA, unlawful use of state transportation facility right-of-way.

Jason Canen, 30, 991 2nd Ave., Graceville, criminal mischief.

Michael Benbow, 35, 2908 Eva Mae St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence - two counts, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual-two counts, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer-two counts, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of MDMA/ecstasy.

Alexis Foley, 21, 1983 Bethlehem Road, Alford, failure to appear (felony battery).

Jacklyn Green, 52, P.O. Box 1249, Quincy, failure to appear-four counts (issue worthless checks).

Amber Parker, 29, 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, failure to appear (resisting officer with violence).

Mark Carlisle, 34, 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard, 34, Boca Raton, interference with prisoners.