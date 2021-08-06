Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 3-6:
James Peters, 37, 2824 McPherson St., Mariana, violation of state probation.
Walter Hill, 50, 824 Allison Drive, Chipley, hold for Washington County.
Kristina Jones, 29, 7443 U.S. Highway 90, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Young, 40, 5065 Jeanette Drive, Marianna, possession of a controlled substance.
Dentavius Smith, 28, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, felony battery, battery.
Steven Thomas, 33, 5858 Copperhead Lane, Bascom, resisting without violence.
Jasmine Davis, 31, 2298 Russ St., Marianna, violation of conditional release, failure to appear (battery-domestic violence).
Kelvin Bryant, 62, 4050 Bryan St., Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Kristopher Pollock, 22, 15664 NE 12th Ave., North Miami, violation of state probation.
Sarah Moor, 44, 6903 Butler Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Calhoun County.
Buchanan Boggs, 20, 5605 Dozier Road, Greenwod, battery-domestic violence, violation of state probation.
Bobby Ezell, 53, 986 2nd Ave., Graceville, disorderly conduct.
James Ovalle, 28, 203 Nut Lane, Santa Rosa Beach, violation of state probation.
Jarred Rhoten,24, 1392 McCoy Road, Cottonwood, AL, failure to appear (burglary-five counts, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of paraphernalia.
Marvin Hughen, 51, 1109 North Trinity St., Geneva, AL, grand theft of motor vehicle, battery on person 65 years of age or older, criminal mischief, tampering with witness.
Keith Ferrell, 27, 1184 Jackson Ave., Chipley, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 241