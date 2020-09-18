Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 16-18:
Christopher Arant, 42, 642 West 4th St., Pratville, AL, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Victoria Miles, 47, 2093 North Waukesha St., Bonifay, grand theft firearm.
Rashonda Walker, 19, 594 Bowen St., Chipley, assault or battery on law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, simple battery, criminal mischief (more than $1,000).
Robbie Howard, 37, 4932 Cliff St., Graceville, battery (domestic violence).
Dikwana Green, 20, 634 Cone Ave., Panama City, breach of peace.
Tommy Tuttle, 54, P.O. Box 282, Willow Springs, MO, violation of state probation.
Shannon Chalker, 51, 658 FM 2550 Huntsville, TX, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 221
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.