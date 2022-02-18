Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 15-18:

Ruben Hill, 48, 3131 Whiteville Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Jerry Franklin, 40, 7754 Howell Road, Sneads, trespassing on property, petit theft (under $750), convicted felon in possession of live ammunition, criminal mischief (of law enforcement vehicle).

Roy Swindell, 27, 2915 Salem Church Road, Sneads, trespassing on property, petit theft (under $750)

Garen Dickens, 38, 2829 Orange St., Marianna, murder with firearm, robbery with firearm.

Issac Brincefield, 20, 2964 Buttercup Lane, Cottondale, violation of conditional release.

Amanda Clark, 36, 7935 McKeown Mill Road, Sneads, disorderly intoxication, resisting officer without violence.

James McClain, 26, 29 SE 21st St., Ocala, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false name to law enforcement officer, fugitive from justice (Decatur, GA).