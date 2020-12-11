Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 9-11:

Brandon Johnson, 35, 4184 Bowers St., Marianna, possession of cocaine.

Sazonna Blount, 23, 2882 Borden St., Marianna, fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement officer, hold for Washington County.

Brysun Patrick, 22, 653 7th St., Chipley, possession of controlled substance-under 20 grams, tampering with evidence.

Ashley Barkley, 39, 3099 Calhoun Road, Marianna, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Aguiriana, 27, 2215 Allison St. (Lot B), Panama City, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).

Brandy Miller, 33, 116 Leisurely Ave., Satsuma, failure to appear (possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia).

Edward Butler, 72, 4850 Dogwood Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Quenn Pearson, 29, 2087 Morgan Loop, Sneads, possession of methamphetamine.