Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 15-18:

Johnnie Beechem, 53, 4522 Jackson Road, Cottondale, driving under the influence with property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Zachery Carpenter, 30, 16919 NW 14th St., Blountstown, violation of state probation.

Marcus Killings, 36, 2921 Sunset Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Freddey Hardin, 45, 111 Galloway St., Long Beach, MS, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cortnie Anderson, 28, 4016 9th St., Gulfport, MS, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Driggers, 19, 5800 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, petit theft - 1st degree.

Anthony Silbernagel, 32, 50 Fawn Drive, Webb, AL, failure to appear (retail theft), failure to appear (grand theft).

Andrew Phillips, 32, 50 Fawn Drive, Webb, AL, failure to appear (retail theft), failure to appear (grand theft).

Benjamin Morris, 48, 5287 County Road 455, Headland, AL, assault/battery on person 65 years of age or older.

Daniel Gilley, 37, 4113A Bryan St., Greenwood, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, resisting officer without violence.

Shamyera Goldsmith, 30, 705 West Washington St., Abbeville, AL, introduction/possession of contraband (written communication), unlawful use of a two-way communication device, interference with prisoners.

Erica Olds, 34, 5066 Wilmington Court, Campbellton, hold for Bay County.

Cheyenne Williams, 25, 1298 Battlefield Ave., Alford, hold for Calhoun County.

Taquavius Robbins, 28, 26221 SW 139 Court, Homestead, fleeing/eluding, driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence, leaving the scene of an accident.

Amanda McSpadden, 36, 3107 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, failure to appear (battery - domestic violence).

Michael Lynn, 49, 19348 NE Dusty Lane, Altha, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Calhoun County.

Michael Maddox, 52, 1832 Destiny Lane, Marianna, violation of county probation.

Nathaniel Haby, 38, 7493 Weddington Road, Sneads, battery - domestic violence.

George Dunaway, 42, 621 Wimbledon Drive, Dothan, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.

John Berry, 58, 19789 NW Calhoun Ave., Blountstown, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Watford, 39, 6688 County Road 274, Altha, aggravated assault with deadly weapon - with intent, aggravated battery - three counts, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude.

Spencer Maloney, 22, 205 East Union St., Manchester, LA, violation of county probation.

Timothy Russ, 40, 5268 Pleasant St., Graceville, failure to appear (discharge of firearm in public, felon in possession of firearm/ammo).

JAIL POPULATION: 221