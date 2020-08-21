 Skip to main content
Police roundup
  Updated
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 19-21:

Timothy Parrish, 43, 5145 Menawa Trail, Marianna, battery.

Wendee Parrish, 46, 5145 Menawa Trail, Marianna, battery.

Joseph Reece, 23, 24441 Reedy Creek Road, Alford, aggravated battery.

Kevin Wingrove, 57, 115 Ederinton Drive, Brooksdale, possession and/or use of drug equipment, delivery/distribution of methamphetamine, driving under the influence.

Jason Thomas, 28, 5181 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, no driver’s license.

Morris McNealy, 42, 80 Tobin Road, Chattahoochee, burglary with assault or battery-two counts, cruelty towards child-two counts.

Erick Peterson, 45, 12534 NW Whitetail Court, Bristol, hold for Liberty County.

Tommy Walker Jr., 36, 1552 Ivy Lane, Sneads, aggravated assault, armed trespass on property.

Michael Matthews, 37, 5189 Abel Lane, Marianna, failure to appear (battery-domestic violence).

Dakota Schermer, 28, Inn Express, Highway 69, Grand Ridge, petit theft.

JAIL POPULATION: 220

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
