Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 24-26:

Kenny Johnson, 36, 120B Old Bonifay Road, Chipley, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, discharge firearm from vehicle.

Timothy Russ, 39, 5265 Pleasant St., Graceville, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, discharge firearm from vehicle.

Jennifer Taylor, 42, 3236 Oscar Harvey Road, Tallahassee, violation of state probation, hold for Calhoun County.

Steven Blighton, 33, 2622 Old Airbase Road, Marianna, battery (domestic).

Jonathon Shipes, 28, 1016 Payne St., Graceville, violation of county probation.

Robert Davis, 20, 206 Carney Court, Ball Ground, GA, shooting into occupied vehicle-two counts, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-three counts, discharging a firearm in public.

Heather McClellan, 34, 1025 Everett Ave., Panama City, failure to appear.