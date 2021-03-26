Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 24-26:
Kenny Johnson, 36, 120B Old Bonifay Road, Chipley, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, discharge firearm from vehicle.
Timothy Russ, 39, 5265 Pleasant St., Graceville, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, discharge firearm from vehicle.
Jennifer Taylor, 42, 3236 Oscar Harvey Road, Tallahassee, violation of state probation, hold for Calhoun County.
Steven Blighton, 33, 2622 Old Airbase Road, Marianna, battery (domestic).
Jonathon Shipes, 28, 1016 Payne St., Graceville, violation of county probation.
Robert Davis, 20, 206 Carney Court, Ball Ground, GA, shooting into occupied vehicle-two counts, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-three counts, discharging a firearm in public.
Heather McClellan, 34, 1025 Everett Ave., Panama City, failure to appear.
Anthony Sottilare, 48, 2242 Minneola Road, Clearwater, organized scheme to defraud, exploitation of an elderly person, money laundering, unlicensed activity as a general contractor during a declared state of emergency.
Joseph Hill, 29, 375 Lanier Oaks, Quincy, violation of state probation.
Calvin Peterson, 26, 4164 Hickory Lane, Marianna, tamper/harass witness/victim/informant, violate injunction for protection.
Eddie Lee, 48, 7869 Jenkins St., Sneads, possession of child pornography, violation of state probation.
William Lee, 22, 7870 Jenkins St., Sneads, possession of child pornography.
Erik Paz, 24, 2916 Durwood St., Houston, TX, failure to appear.
Paul Morgan, 67, 1936 Ace Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Michael Herbert, 37, 2616A Springhill Road, Tallahassee, assault on a minor, aggravated battery, resisting without violence, threats against a public official.
Brian Edenfield, 40, 6934 Burke St., Grand Ridge, possession of a controlled substance, possession/use/manufacture/deliver/advertise drug.
Michael Curry, 46, 2943 Hannah St., Marianna, burglary of a structure, criminal mischief, resisting officer without violence.
JAIL POPULATION: 225