Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 20-Oct. 5:
Frederick Holton, 45, 4121 Old U.S. Road, Marianna, sale of methamphetamine (two counts).
Leslie Widener, 44, 6887 Calhoun County Road 274, Altha, burglary of unoccupied structure, grand theft.
Jenna Tolin, 34, 4506 Putnam St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine.
Nikki Tate, 41, 1555 Shiloh Church Loop, Graceville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christina Riley, 50, 5714 Nubbin Ridge Road, Greenwood, trafficking in methamphetamine.
Roger Riley, 53, 5714 Nubbin Ridge Road, Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Wiley, 29, 1969 Ham Pond Road, Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked, flee/elude, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Sandor Kirkland, 23, 2658 Wynn St., Marianna, driving under the influence, no valid driver’s license, grand theft motor vehicle.
Thomas Sanders, 62, 101 Sanders Lane, Quincy, driving under the influence.
Franklin McLemore, 62, 2045 North Third Ave., Sneads, disorderly intoxication, assault on police officer.
Jeremy Holland, 24, Saye St. (No numeric address provided), Enterprise, AL, violation of state probation.
Anthony Franklin, 23, 2249 Wester Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Calhoun County.
Sonya Purvis, 47, 3939 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Heather Jones, 35, 1537 Oak Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation.
Alejandro Rondon, 29, 138 Harlem Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation.
Clyde Williams, 65, 3283 Salem Church Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Heaven Cook, 23, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, failure to appear (petit theft).
Brandon Anderson, 45, 1256 Church St., Marianna, battery on a person over the age of 65 (domestic).
JAIL POPULATION: 248