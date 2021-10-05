Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 20-Oct. 5:

Frederick Holton, 45, 4121 Old U.S. Road, Marianna, sale of methamphetamine (two counts).

Leslie Widener, 44, 6887 Calhoun County Road 274, Altha, burglary of unoccupied structure, grand theft.

Jenna Tolin, 34, 4506 Putnam St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine.

Nikki Tate, 41, 1555 Shiloh Church Loop, Graceville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christina Riley, 50, 5714 Nubbin Ridge Road, Greenwood, trafficking in methamphetamine.

Roger Riley, 53, 5714 Nubbin Ridge Road, Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wiley, 29, 1969 Ham Pond Road, Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked, flee/elude, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

Sandor Kirkland, 23, 2658 Wynn St., Marianna, driving under the influence, no valid driver’s license, grand theft motor vehicle.