Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 17-19:

Robert Self, 24, 4488 Dolphin Lane, Marianna, abuse of a child, neglect of a child.

William Adams, 61, address not provided, sale of methamphetamine, fugitive from justice.

Angela Moore, 49, 1116 Sanders Ave., Graceville, trespassing of a structure or conveyance.

Audra Vickery, 37, 8168 Hawley St., Sneads, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Norris Adkins, 27, 19027 County Road 33, Fairhope, AL, failure to appear (retail theft).

Mark Douglas, 39, 12501 Beverly Jefferies Highway, Citronelle, AL, violation of state probation.

Aaron Lesperance, 48, 5328 Highwa 77, Chipley, violation of state probation.

Shawn Blevins, 22, 1187 U.S. 231, Alford, violation of conditional release.

Corey Capehart, 34, 958 11th Ave., Graceville, violation of injunction for protection, hold for Leon County.

Christopher Arant, 43, 1940 Highway 82 West, Prattville, AL, violation of state probation.

Robbie Howard, 38, 5292 Brown St., Graceville, violation of county probation.

Christopher Rowan, 38, 2032 Brogdon St., Grand Ridge, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation.

Michael Chesson, 36, 1791 Dogwood Place, Alford, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction without violence.

JAIL POPULATION: 253

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
