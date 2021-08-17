Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 14-17:
Candace Thomas, 47, 5749B Fort Road, Greenwood, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence.
Foster Myers, 44, 2935 Hannah St., Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), non-payment of child support.
Karen Dalafave, 56, 4317 Deering St., Marianna, battery, trespass of occupied structure or conveyance, resisting officer without violence.
Melvina Thomas, 42, 7997 McKeown Road, Sneads, assault.
David Lang, 57, 4144 Herring Ave., Marianna, battery - domestic violence, aggravated assault.
Cleven Dixon, 56, 2917 Sunset Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Dewayne Lawrence, 39, 7997 McKeown Road, Sneads, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Ronald Raper, 48, 1321 Mockingbird Lane, Marianna, failure to return hired or leased property.
Tommy Forrestser, 33, 261A Hero Road, Chipley, driving under the influence.
Kaylan Jones, 19, 6311 Blue Springs Road, Greenwood, battery - domestic violence.
Jacob Dockery, 37, 4897 Damascus Church Road, Graceville, disorderly conduct, battery - domestic violence.
Christopher Davis, 43, 1555 Gumdrop Lane, Chipley, trespass.
Demitress Davis, 27, 2221 Twin Palms Court, Marianna, trafficking of methamphetamine - over 200 grams, possession of cannabis-less than 20 grams, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Barnes, 42, 4285 Cedar Lane, Marianna, misuse of 911.
JAIL POPULATION: 247