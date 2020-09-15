 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

  • Updated
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period from Sept. 12-15:

Tushona Lee, 23, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).

Kansas Loveless, 20, 5161 5th Ave., Malone, child abuse.

Mattie Ward, 55, 116 Sanders Ave., Graceville, aggravated assault.

Dana Hastings, 56, 2009 River Road, Sneads, aggravated battery with deadly weapon.

Eddie Causey, 61, 1415 Pennsylvania Ave., Lynn Haven, battery (domestic violence).

John Peak, 50, 5570 Wendy Lane, Bascom, petit theft.

Jennifer Meredith, 49, 2109 Morris Road, Cottondale, worthless check.

Vaughn Holden, 64, 2301 Vista Road, Marianna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer.

De’Marius Leslie, 26, 4234 Woodberry Road, Marianna, resisting officer without violence, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristina Greene, 23, 1972 Lockey Drive, Sneads, criminal mischief, battery.

Billy Smith, 24, 1546 County Road 173, Graceville, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JAIL POPULATION: 228

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
