Police roundup
Police roundup

  • Updated
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 5-7:

April Farmer, 43, 4050 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, AL, worthless checks.

Johnterris Smith, 23, 4889 West Wilmington Court, Marianna, hold for Washington County.

Jean Littles, 28, 2864 Borden St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence, violation of state probation, trespassing property other than structure or conveyance.

Trey Ferguson, 36, 1848 Destiny Lane, Marianna, resisting officer without violence, violation of state probation.

James Gortt, 52, 3028 Zion St., Cottondale, battery (domestic violence).

Jerrod Roe, 35, 6877 1st St., Grand Ridge, resisting officer without violence, hold for Okaloosa County.

Sherrie Allen, 44, 6456 Nada Road, Grand Ridge, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving while license suspended or revoked, attaching license plate not assigned.

Melissa Morgan, 34, 7754 Howell Road, Sneads, failure to appear.

Decorian Daniels, 28, 3965 Sunset Drive, Marianna, resisting officer without violence, hold for Escambia County.

JAIL POPULATION: 231

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
