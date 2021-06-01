Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 29-June 1:
Victoria Flynn, 28, 224 Lake Point Road, Alford, disorderly conduct.
Dallas Stringer, 39, 8260 South State Highway 109, Slocomb, AL, accessory after fact capital felony.
Jarred Rhoten, 24, 1392 McCoy Road, Cottonwood, AL, burglary to conveyance-five counts, unlawful sale, manufacture, delivery or possession with possession of a drug.
Marcus Tovar, 18, 2558 County Road 61, Hartford, AL, burglary to conveyance - five counts, giving false name.
William Mielke, 67, 2408 North 68th St., Wauwatosa, WI, driving under the influence.
Willie Pippin, 46, 2652 Country Oaks Lane, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Justin Cox, 37, 307 Harbor Boulevard, Destin, burglary of unoccupied conveyance-unarmed, disorderly intoxication in public place causing disturbance.
Jacob Price, 36, 2506 Douglas Pond Road, Marianna, grand theft of motor vehicle.
Andrew Lewis, 66, 4201 Plainview Road, Marianna, resisting without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Lang, 57, 4093 Circle Drive, Marianna, grand theft of motor vehicle.
Tommy Forrester, 33, 261A Hero Road, Chipley, felony driving under the influence.
Samantha Yelle, 32, 2945 Madison St., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Gabriella Barnes, 29, 900 Orange Hill Road, Chipley, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jonathan Pryor, 32, 5358 11th St., Malone, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams, fleeing and eluding, violation of state probation, hold for Washington County, hold for USM.
Nathan Kroeger, 20, 2489 Burns Ave., Melbourne, battery (domestic violence).
Rudy Campbell, 24, 489 South Oaks Road, Chattahoochee, driving under the influence.
Tavonis Clopton, 45, 5460 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, no driver’s license.
JAIL POPULATION: 255