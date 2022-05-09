Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 6-9:

Kyle Bush, 32, 3374 State Road 73, Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).

Edward Frederick, 51, 2225 East Callaway Drive, Panama City, hold for Gadsden County.

Crystal Allan, 45, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, fugitive from justice (Harris County, Texas).

Sheila Gail Jones, 56, 1942 Stephens Road, Coffee Springs, AL, grand theft, uttering a forged instrument, organized scheme to defraud.

Logan Chandler, 21, 6539 Weston Loop, Bascom, murder.

Samantha Bramblett, 27, 10057 NW Alfred Shelton Road, Altha, possession of methamphetamine.

Joshua Clenney, 35, 728 April Lane, Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.

Chad Brown, 42, 4417 Orchard Point Drive, Marianna, battery, non-payment of child support.

Keenan Hill, 30, 409 East Moore Ave., Bonifay, violation of state probation.

Antonio McLeroy, 38, 5490 College Drive, Graceville, misuse of 911, resisting officer without violence.

Talisha Gonzalez, 34, 3367 NW Drifting Winds, Altha, violation of state probation.

Brandy Dunagan, 33, 323 Bay St., Port St. Joe, violation of conditional release (battery, resisting officer without violence), failure to appear (battery, resisting officer without violence).

Elizabeth Rutledge, 61, 1037 Payne St., Graceville, violation of conditional release (possession of drug paraphernalia), failure to appear (possession of drug paraphernalia).

Gerald Webb, 38, 19958 NW Webb Lane, Altha, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, battery, battery (domestic violence).

Justin Oliver, 34, 7873 Suellen St., Sneads, trespassing after warning.

Freddy Harden, 45, 111 Galloway St., Long Beach, MS, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia).

Corey Johnson, 31, 5239 Jenkins St., Graceville, battery on pregnant victim (domestic violence), domestic battery by strangulation.

Amanda Chambliss, 39, 3199 Nortek Boulevard, Alford, retail theft.

Shanna Deal, 37, 20816 Ray Ave., Blountstown, petit theft - retail, hold for Calhoun County.

Antjuan Watford, 19, 4076 McCrary Drive, Marianna, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, battery (domestic violence).

Cassandra Mills, 28, 2203 Bourget Drive, Jacksonville, hold for Clay County.

Tony Manning, 34, 2927 Harley Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation, attempted burglary of conveyance with assault, criminal mischief over $1,000.

Rene Hernandez, 44, 3624 U.S. 90, Marianna, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, driving under the influence.

Shao Chen, 44, 2690 Mineral Road, Marianna, petit theft - retail.

Jamal Davis, 20, 180 Palmorosa Lane, Midway, escape, petit theft.

JAIL POPULATION: 237