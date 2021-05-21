Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 19-21:
Larry Neel, 51, 2776 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, sentenced.
Deandre Bryant, 29, 5845 Will Drive, Marianna, failure to appear (domestic battery).
Sammy Speight, 33, 1235 Count Drive, Chipley, violation of state probation.
Rickey Shavers, 39, 1268 South Holt St., Montgomery, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tyler Neel, 28, 2776 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Terri Butler, 36, 6233 Village Ave., Cypress, bond revoked.
Elizabeth Tindel, 57, 2304 Cornsilk Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Jimmy Hamilton, 56, 2658 Spring Creek Road, Bainbridge, GA, violation of state probation.
Richard Banks, 53, 3879 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
David Dickens, 32, 7734 Gemini Loop, Sneads, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, resisting officer without violence.