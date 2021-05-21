 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 comments

Police roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 19-21:

Larry Neel, 51, 2776 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, sentenced.

Deandre Bryant, 29, 5845 Will Drive, Marianna, failure to appear (domestic battery).

Sammy Speight, 33, 1235 Count Drive, Chipley, violation of state probation.

Rickey Shavers, 39, 1268 South Holt St., Montgomery, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Tyler Neel, 28, 2776 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Terri Butler, 36, 6233 Village Ave., Cypress, bond revoked.

Elizabeth Tindel, 57, 2304 Cornsilk Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Jimmy Hamilton, 56, 2658 Spring Creek Road, Bainbridge, GA, violation of state probation.

Richard Banks, 53, 3879 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

David Dickens, 32, 7734 Gemini Loop, Sneads, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, resisting officer without violence.

James Stone, 42, 2068 Stone Lane, Sneads, fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer.

JAIL POPULATION: 246

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 5-7:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 8-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 12-14:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 15-18:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert