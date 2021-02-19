Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 17-19:
De’Ambernique Moore, 22, 424 Line St., Chattahoochee, scheme to defraud-under $20,000, grand theft-over $300, under $5,000.
Jason Hayes, 38, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, aggravated battery with a firearm, failure to appear-resisting officer without violence, resisting officer without violence.
Carl Richardson, 36, 3963 Sylvania Plantation Road, Greenwood, possession of cocaine.
Roy Collins, 45, 3167 Bumpnose Road, Marianna, hold for Wakulla and Bay counties.
Qualin Williams, 27, 5327 Destiny Lane, Bascom, hold for Washington County.
Chad Clark, 34, 2681 Levy St., Cottondale, failure to appear (battery).
Anthony Godwin, 55, 2608 North St., Cottondale, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Heaven Cook, 23, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, order to show cause/contempt of court.
JAIL POPULATION: 212