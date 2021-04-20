Police roundup

Christopher Nelson, 18, 4375 Pooser Road, Marianna, possession of marijuana - more than 20 grams.

Christopher Calloway, 45, 4574 Highway 2, Malone, hold for Pinellas County.

Jose Flores Rivera, 34, 4241 Bryan St., Greenwood, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, operating motor vehicle without valid license, driving under the influence and property damage.

Edward Granberry, 23, 3712 Highway 273, Graceville, fleeing law enforcement officer.

Drew Anderson, 37, 8344 Inverness Drive, Tallahassee, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

George Moore, 30, 2756 Panhandle Road, Marianna, burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief, resisting arrest without violence.

Olen Hunter, 40, 2966 Little Zion Road, Sneads, dealing in stolen property, no motorcycle endorsement, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, violation of state probation.

Lori Santiago, 38, 2966 Little Zion Road, Sneads, dealing in stolen property, violation of state probation.