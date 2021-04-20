Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 17-20:
Jody Clemons, 47, 4665 Millers Ferry Road, Vernon, violation of state probation.
Alfonso Cantero, 20, P.O. Box 777, Greensboro, failure to appear.
Maxwell Gibbons, 22, 3520 N State Highway 103, Harford, AL, violation of state probation.
Linnea Harkleroad, 26, 6117 Costal Trail, Cypress, petit theft, attaching tag not assigned.
Christopher Armstrong, 41, 4179 Vereen St., Greenwood, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Mark Stewart, 38, 2084 North Highway 81, Westville, assault, criminal mischief.
Stevi Smith, 31, 4387 Dry Creek Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Brandon Brown, 26, 1742 Florida St., Alford, retail theft.
Norris Adkins, 27, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, no driver’s license.
Jermiah Mitchell, 42, 5013 Macphelah Road, Pascagoula MS, hold for Clay County.
Christopher Nelson, 18, 4375 Pooser Road, Marianna, possession of marijuana - more than 20 grams.
Christopher Calloway, 45, 4574 Highway 2, Malone, hold for Pinellas County.
Jose Flores Rivera, 34, 4241 Bryan St., Greenwood, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, operating motor vehicle without valid license, driving under the influence and property damage.
Edward Granberry, 23, 3712 Highway 273, Graceville, fleeing law enforcement officer.
Drew Anderson, 37, 8344 Inverness Drive, Tallahassee, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
George Moore, 30, 2756 Panhandle Road, Marianna, burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief, resisting arrest without violence.
Olen Hunter, 40, 2966 Little Zion Road, Sneads, dealing in stolen property, no motorcycle endorsement, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, violation of state probation.
Lori Santiago, 38, 2966 Little Zion Road, Sneads, dealing in stolen property, violation of state probation.
Glenn McEwen, 28, 4544 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, violation of state probation.
Cuelah Luallen,27, 2604 Mashburn Road, Marianna, hold for Suwannee County.
Daniel Quincey, 25, 2559 El Bethel Church Road, Grand Ridge, forging bank bills, check, drafts or promissory notes, possessing certain forged notes, bills, checks or drafts.
Xavier McKinnie, 18, 4578 Dusty Lane, Cottondale, grand theft motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude, no valid driver’s license.
JAIL POPULATION: 258