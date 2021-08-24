Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 21-24:
Eduardo Vicente, 30, 4405 Comanche Lane, Marianna, failure to appear.
Judith Hamby, 54, 7966 Pope St., Sneads, violation of state probation.
Duan Dukes, 27, 111 East MLK Boulevard, Chattahoochee, resisting without violence, hold for Gadsden County.
Joel Wood, 37, 2597 Milton St., Cottondale, battery (domestic), tampering with victim deprived of 911.
Lavana Bolt, 53, 5462 Mill Creek Road, Graceville, battery.
Charles Bolt, 47, 5462 Mill Creek Road, Graceville, battery.
Jalen Highsmith, 18, 3346 Calhoun Road, Greenwood, resisting with violence.
Darrell Grimes, 43, 193 Dawn Drive, DeFuniak, battery.
John Cartwright, 47, 4629 Orchard Road, Graceville, aggravated battery (domestic violence), non-payment of child support.
John Carter, 67, 4418 Highway 71, Greenwood, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Valerie Smith, 49, 2545 Commercial Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.
D’Shua Williams, 22, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Anthony Shivers, 44, 6116 East Highway 98 (Apt. 1), Panama City, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hydrocodone, possession of a concealed weapon by convicted felon, tampering with evidence.
Temeka Brunson, 36, 5565 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation, felony battery.
JAIL POPULATION: 249