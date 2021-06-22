Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 19-22:
Larry Brown, 49, 33 West Brent St., Chattahoochee, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Gadsden County.
Christina Wright, 41, 409 City Square Road, Alford, possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Demarest, 33, 2271 Bethlehem Road, Cottondale, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Liberty County.
Sky Richie, 24, 3741 Poplar Springs Road, Marianna, domestic battery.
Austin Allen, 31, 3016 College St., Marianna, aggravated fleeing or eluding, reckless driving, unlicensed carrying a concealed firearm.
Dentavius Smith, 28, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal mischief under $200.
Shaneka Taylor, 28, 5371 King St., Graceville, domestic battery.
Abram Sheawa, 38, 570 Flournoy Moore Road, Dothan, AL, robbery, felony battery.
David Bowman, 49, 2216 Clear Twin Palms Road, Marianna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (firearm).