 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 Comments

Police roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 19-22:

Larry Brown, 49, 33 West Brent St., Chattahoochee, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Gadsden County.

Christina Wright, 41, 409 City Square Road, Alford, possession of methamphetamine.

Joshua Demarest, 33, 2271 Bethlehem Road, Cottondale, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Liberty County.

Sky Richie, 24, 3741 Poplar Springs Road, Marianna, domestic battery.

Austin Allen, 31, 3016 College St., Marianna, aggravated fleeing or eluding, reckless driving, unlicensed carrying a concealed firearm.

Dentavius Smith, 28, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal mischief under $200.

Shaneka Taylor, 28, 5371 King St., Graceville, domestic battery.

Abram Sheawa, 38, 570 Flournoy Moore Road, Dothan, AL, robbery, felony battery.

David Bowman, 49, 2216 Clear Twin Palms Road, Marianna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (firearm).

Hunter Monday, 20, 3440 Hickory Hill Drive, Marianna, violation of PTI.

Rex Blount, 53, 2506 Douglas Pond Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Laura Lowry, 50, 4349 Halifax Terrace NE, Roswell, GA, failure to appear.

JAIL POPULATION: 257

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 16-18:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 12-15:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 9-11:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert